* NSE's volatility index, or India VIX, hits its highest level since March 11, 2009, and is headed for a fourth consecutive session of gains ahead of exit poll results later in the day. * India VIX measures the cost of protection via options and is seen by some investors as a "fear" gauge. * The volatility index is up 3.6 percent, adding to Tuesday's surge of 9.9 percent., just as India's BSE and NSE indexes surge to record highs.