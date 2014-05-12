* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.73 percent, after earlier hitting a two-month low at 8.71 percent, a level last seen on March 13. * Bonds track a broader market rally on hopes that exit polls after 1830 India time (1300 GMT) will project the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority. The party is favoured by markets as it is perceived as being more business friendly. * Traders say further buying from current levels unlikely until close of session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)