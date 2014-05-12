BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
* USD/INR trading at 59.71/72 versus its previous close of 60.02/03 but off the session low of 59.51, on dollar buying by state-run banks that traders say is likely on behalf of the central bank and demand for the greenback from oil refiners. * Traders say the central bank likely started to buy dollars starting at the day's low of 59.51, its weakest level since July 29, to prevent the pair from weakening excessively on the back of foreign fund inflows. * Still, heavy gains in domestic shares to record highs amid optimism of a strong win for the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party are likely to keep pressure on USD/INR. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 59.45 to 59.85 range during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market