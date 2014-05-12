* India's benchmark five-year overnight swaps down 2 bps at 8.23 percent, after hitting a session low of 8.22 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 24. * The five-year OIS has fallen 40 bps since hitting a 2014 high of 8.63 percent on Feb. 28, tracking broader market gains on hopes of India's main political opposition Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority in the national elections. The results are due on Friday. * The one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.50 percent, after earlier hitting an over three-month low of 8.49 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 28. * The 1-year OIS falls as the RBI's dollar buying to check rupee appreciation leads to increased liquidity. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)