BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
* India's benchmark five-year overnight swaps down 2 bps at 8.23 percent, after hitting a session low of 8.22 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 24. * The five-year OIS has fallen 40 bps since hitting a 2014 high of 8.63 percent on Feb. 28, tracking broader market gains on hopes of India's main political opposition Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority in the national elections. The results are due on Friday. * The one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.50 percent, after earlier hitting an over three-month low of 8.49 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 28. * The 1-year OIS falls as the RBI's dollar buying to check rupee appreciation leads to increased liquidity. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market