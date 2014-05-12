TOKYO May 12 Japan's Nomura Holdings said on Monday that its joint venture with Britain's Intermediate Capital Group Plc for investing in mezzanine debt planned to raise up to 30 billion yen ($295 million) from investors, doubling its funds under management.

The venture, Nomura ICG K.K., was established in December and currently has 20 billion in funds under management.

A Nomura spokesman said the venture would raise funds from banks, insurers, pension funds and other institutional investors with the aim of increasing the total amount under management to 40-50 billion yen by the later half of 2014. (Reporting by Emi Emoto and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)