May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.831
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 35.9 basis points
Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date May 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, Credit Agricole CIB, Dekabank, DZ and Rabobank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1068872925
