May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp
Reoffer price 99.851
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 58bp
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.815
Yield 2.396 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & group
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
