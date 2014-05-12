Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 47000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 47500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34800 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 39800 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 138000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 32000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 26300 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 17000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10100 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 31000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9600 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 43000 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 15300 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 24800 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 725 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 270 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 98 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 44500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 16500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5750 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 845 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 875 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 855 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 885 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 930 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 945 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1390 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 77000 2. Rapeseed Oil 66000 3. Sunflower Oil 61000 4. Kardi Oil 90000 5. Linseed Oil 77000 6. Sesame Oil 90000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 63500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 82500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 61500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 59500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 63500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 55100 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 65500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 60500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 58000 4. SE Neem Oil 91000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 65800 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 69000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 66500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 65500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 805 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 855 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 51000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1260 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1300 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR