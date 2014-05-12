Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
BANGALORE, May 12 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40400 ICS-201(B22mm) 40900 ICS-102(B22mm) 26500 ICS-103(23mm) 31200 ICS-104(24mm) 37200 ICS-202(26mm) 44700 ICS-105(26mm) 35600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37400 ICS-105(27mm) 45300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36400 ICS-105MMA(27) 38900 ICS-105PHR(28) 46300 ICS-105(28mm) 40800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42100 ICS-105(29mm) 42300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42600 ICS-105(30mm) 43100 ICS-105(31mm) 44100 ICS-106(32mm) 45100 ICS-107(34mm) 59500
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR