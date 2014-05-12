BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office Properties reports qtrly net income of $0.69 per unit
* Qtrly trust FFO for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $0.42 per unit
May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower GDF SUEZ SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.2 billion euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.345
Reoffer price 99.345
Yield 1.490 pct
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 84.1bp
Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.3 billion euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2026
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 98.494
Reoffer price 98.494
Yield 2.522 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.6bp
Over the 1.75 pct 2024 DBR
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi, Natixis,
Societe Generale CIB, BAML, Commerzbank, CSFB, Intesa, KBC, RBS,
Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
* Southern Missouri Bancorp reports preliminary results for second quarter of fiscal 2017; declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share; schedules conference call to discuss results for tuesday, January 24, at 3:30 pm central time
Jan 23 A U.S. judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of smaller peer Humana Inc, raising the stakes for rival Anthem Inc as it battles to close a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp.