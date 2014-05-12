May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Illinois Tool Works Inc.
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2022
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.160
Yield 1.864 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 79.4bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR
ISIN XS1028955091
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2034
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.089
Yield 3.130 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 86.2bp
Over the 2034 DBR
ISIN XS1028954870
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Societe Generale CIB, Barclays,
Commerzbank, Banca IMI & Danske
Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law US law (Illinois)
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)