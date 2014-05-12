May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Illinois Tool Works Inc.

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2022

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.160

Yield 1.864 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 79.4bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

ISIN XS1028955091

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2034

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.089

Yield 3.130 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 86.2bp

Over the 2034 DBR

ISIN XS1028954870

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Societe Generale CIB, Barclays,

Commerzbank, Banca IMI & Danske

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law US law (Illinois)

