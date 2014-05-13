* Indian shares are set to mark a third straight record high on Tuesday after exit polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the country's elections. * The projections could especially benefit domestically-focused shares such as ICICI Bank as the BJP-led coalition is widely seen as setting the stage for a revival in confidence, investment and growth in Asia's third-largest economy. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.5 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.18 billion Indian rupees ($203.46 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data show. * Asian shares shrugged off tensions in the Ukraine and followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday, while the dollar held its recent gains against the yen and euro thanks to stronger U.S. Treasury yields. * Also, India's securities regulator is keeping a close watch on markets after shares rallied to record highs on speculation that exit polls would show the BJP and its allies winning a majority, a senior official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. ($1 = 59.8650 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)