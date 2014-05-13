* Indian shares are set to mark a third straight record high on
Tuesday after exit polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and
its allies winning a majority in the country's elections.
* The projections could especially benefit domestically-focused
shares such as ICICI Bank as the BJP-led coalition is
widely seen as setting the stage for a revival in confidence,
investment and growth in Asia's third-largest economy.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index gains 0.5 percent.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.18 billion
Indian rupees ($203.46 million) on Monday, provisional exchange
data show.
* Asian shares shrugged off tensions in the Ukraine and followed
Wall Street higher on Tuesday, while the dollar held its recent
gains against the yen and euro thanks to stronger U.S. Treasury
yields.
* Also, India's securities regulator is keeping a close watch on
markets after shares rallied to record highs on speculation that
exit polls would show the BJP and its allies winning a majority,
a senior official with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
($1 = 59.8650 Indian rupees)
