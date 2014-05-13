* USD/INR, which closed at 60.05/06 on Monday, to open weaker after exit polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the Indian elections. * Traders expect the partially convertible rupee to open around 59.60/65 levels and trade in a 59.50-60.00 band for the day. * Indian shares are seen surging to a record high and the rupee could hit a new multi-month high when trading opens on Tuesday after exit polls showed Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the country's elections. * The Indian rupee fell slightly on Monday, retreating from a nearly 10-month high hit earlier in the session, on the back of suspected heavy dollar buying by the central bank ahead of exit polls due out later in the day. * In the offshore NDF market in New York, 1 month USD/INR fell to a low 59.60 before bouncing back to 59.75/80. * The pair trading at 59.62/64 in the spot NDF market in Singapore.