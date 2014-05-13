* India's benchmark 10-year bonds seen higher after exit polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the country's elections. * The 10-year yield, which closed at 8.73 percent on Monday, seen opening around 8.68-8.69 percent. * Traders expect the yield to hover in an 8.67-8.71 percent band during the day. * India's government bonds rose for a third consecutive session on Monday, sending the 10-year benchmark bond yield to a two-month low, on expectations that results of exit polls later in the day would show the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority.