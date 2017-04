* Credit Suisse says exit polls out on Monday showing India's Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies headed for a majority still reveal a "range of high uncertainty." * The investment bank points out that while national totals are within a relatively narrow range, the state numbers that add up to those totals vary "widely." * "This suggest high measurement error margins," Credit Suisse says. * Actual election results will be out on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)