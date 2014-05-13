* NSE's volatility index, or India VIX, fell as much as 23.88 percent, heading for its biggest single-day fall since August 26, 2009 after exit poll results showed Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies headed for a majority in elections. * India VIX had surged in the lead-up to the exit polls as investors braced for a potential negative surprise. * However, projections for a majority reinforce market expectations. The benchmark BSE index rose as much as 1.57 percent to a record high of 23,921.91 while the broader NSE index surged 1.45 percent to record high of 7116.20. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)