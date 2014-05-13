* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 bps at 8.76 percent on profit-taking after falling as much as 3 bps to 8.70 percent earlier, the lowest since March 13. * Bonds have been already been pricing in potential victory by Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the country's elections, traders say, making the reaction more muted after exit polls on Monday confirmed those expectations. * The 10-year yield is seen moving in a 8.70-8.78 percent band until close of session.