* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.84 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the day, above last week's cut-off yield of 8.8131 percent, according to the median of a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The highest yield polled was 8.88 percent while the lowest was at 8.80 percent on 91-day t-bills. * The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.90 percent on 364-day t-bills, below the previous cut-off yield of 8.9213 percent, the poll showed. * The highest yield polled was 8.94 percent while the lowest was 8.85 percent on 364-day t-bills. * The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on Tuesday. ($1 = 59.8650 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com )