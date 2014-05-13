* USD/INR trading at 59.89/90 versus its previous close of 60.05/06 but way off its low of 59.59 as good dollar buying by state-run banks likely on behalf of the central bank helped. * Traders, however, said volume in the currency spot market was lower than usual, leading to larger swings. * Dollar demand to the tune of $60-70 million was also seen on behalf of the Haj Committee, a trader said. * The domestic share market moves will continue to be monitored after it hit a third straight record high after exit polls showed Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the elections. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)