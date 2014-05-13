May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 20, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.958

Yield 2.134 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Nomura

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

