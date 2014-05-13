I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 47000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 47000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 35750 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 39800 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 137000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 31500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 26000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 17200 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10100 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 31500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9600 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 42300 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 15300 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 24500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 720 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 275 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 98 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 43500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 16600 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5750 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia NQ 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 872 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia NQ 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 882 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 943 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 945 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1390 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 77000 2. Rapeseed Oil 66500 3. Sunflower Oil 61000 4. Kardi Oil 90000 5. Linseed Oil 77000 6. Sesame Oil 92000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 63500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 83000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 61000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 59500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 63500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 55000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 65500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 60500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 58000 4. SE Neem Oil 91000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 66000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 69000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 66500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 66500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT NQ 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 855 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 51500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB NQ 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1300 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified