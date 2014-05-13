May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 107.681

Reoffer price 107.681

Spread 53.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 4.85 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0807336077

