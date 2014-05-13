Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Stays on Top; 'Unforgettable,' 'The Promise' Bomb

LOS ANGELES, April 23 (Variety.com) - "The Fate of the Furious" is racing to defend its title at the top of the box office, while a number of new releases including "The Promise" and "Unforgettable" are being left in the dust.