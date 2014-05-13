BANGALORE, May 13 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40200 ICS-201(B22mm) 40700 ICS-102(B22mm) 26300 ICS-103(23mm) 31000 ICS-104(24mm) 37000 ICS-202(26mm) 44500 ICS-105(26mm) 35500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37300 ICS-105(27mm) 45100 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36300 ICS-105MMA(27) 38800 ICS-105PHR(28) 46100 ICS-105(28mm) 40700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41900 ICS-105(29mm) 42200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42400 ICS-105(30mm) 43000 ICS-105(31mm) 44000 ICS-106(32mm) 45100 ICS-107(34mm) 59500