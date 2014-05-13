May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Hitachi Capital UK Plc
Guarantor Hitachi Capital Corp
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 26bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
