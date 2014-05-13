May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole S.A., acting through
its London Branch
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.552
Yield 2.426 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deka Bank, DZ Bank, LBBW & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1069521083
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)