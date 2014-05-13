May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole S.A., acting through

its London Branch

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.552

Yield 2.426 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deka Bank, DZ Bank, LBBW & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1069521083

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)