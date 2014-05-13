May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Veneto Banca SCPA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2019

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.556

Reoffer yield 4.10 pct

Spread 326 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 356.7bp

Over the 2019 OBL

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Banca Aletti

Ratings BB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1069508494

