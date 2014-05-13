May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Diageo Finance plc

Guarantor Diageo plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.802

Reoffer yield 1.166 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 64.2bp

Over the 2019 OBL

ISIN XS1069539374

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2026

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.280

Reoffer yield 2.445 pct

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102.4bp

Over the 2024 DBR

ISIN XS1069539291

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Nomura, Deutsche Bank,

Morgan Stanley & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

