May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Jefferies Group LLC

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2020

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.746

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 172.1bp

Over the July 2020 DBR

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Jefferies, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

