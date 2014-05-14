* Indian shares are set to mark a fourth straight record high on
Wednesday on increasing optimism on elections outcome after exit
polls on Monday showed the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata
Party and its allies winning a majority in elections.
* The results of the elections would be out on Friday.
* Indian debt and FX markets will be closed on Wednesday for a
local holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index gains 0.3 percent.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 20.26 billion
rupees ($338.91 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data
show.
* Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, while the euro wobbled
close to five-week lows on heightened speculation of more
European Central Bank stimulus next month.
* State-run banks on watch after a committee appointed by
Reserve Bank of India proposed on Tuesday the Indian government
should cut its stakes in state banks to below 50 percent.
($1 = 59.7800 Indian rupees)
