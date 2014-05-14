* Indian shares are set to mark a fourth straight record high on Wednesday on increasing optimism on elections outcome after exit polls on Monday showed the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in elections. * The results of the elections would be out on Friday. * Indian debt and FX markets will be closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.3 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 20.26 billion rupees ($338.91 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data show. * Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, while the euro wobbled close to five-week lows on heightened speculation of more European Central Bank stimulus next month. * State-run banks on watch after a committee appointed by Reserve Bank of India proposed on Tuesday the Indian government should cut its stakes in state banks to below 50 percent. ($1 = 59.7800 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)