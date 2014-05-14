* Overseas investors have bought Indian cash shares and index
futures worth 63.39 billion rupees ($1.06 billion) in the three
sessions from Friday to Tuesday.
* Foreign investors bought Indian cash shares worth 45 billion
rupees ($752.76 million) and index futures worth 18.4 billion
rupees in the previous three sessions.
* The net purchases come at a time when shares have rallied to
record highs on widespread expectations that the opposition
party BJP and its allies would clinch a majority in elections
results due to be unveiled on Friday.
($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees)
