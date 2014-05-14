* India's BSE index is down 0.1 percent, while the broader NSE index is nearly flat on profit-taking after hitting record highs on Tuesday on exit polls that showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the elections. * India's NSE index has gained more than 20 percent since Sept. 13 when Narendra Modi was named as BJP's prime ministerial candidate. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd falls 1.02 percent, while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is down 0.55 percent. * Indian shares also showing signs of being technically overbought as the NSE index trades above all short and long-term price averages, Bollinger bands and their relative strength index is above 75 level. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)