* State-run banks gain after a committee appointed by Reserve Bank of India proposed on Tuesday the Indian government should cut its stakes in state banks to below 50 percent. * State Bank of India is up 0.8 percent, Oriental Bank of Commerce is gains 1 percent, Punjab National Bank is up 1.4 percent while Canara Bank surges 2.4 percent. * "From a purely financial standpoint this is a favourable trade-off for the government, as a more competitive set of banks can be expected to improve the financial returns to the government," the committee chaired by former Axis Bank Chief Executive P. J. Nayak wrote. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)