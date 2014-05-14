* State-run banks gain after a committee appointed by Reserve
Bank of India proposed on Tuesday the Indian government should
cut its stakes in state banks to below 50 percent.
* State Bank of India is up 0.8 percent, Oriental Bank
of Commerce is gains 1 percent, Punjab National Bank
is up 1.4 percent while Canara Bank surges
2.4 percent.
* "From a purely financial standpoint this is a favourable
trade-off for the government, as a more competitive set of banks
can be expected to improve the financial returns to the
government," the committee chaired by former Axis Bank Chief
Executive P. J. Nayak wrote.
