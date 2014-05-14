BRIEF-S&P affirms Bermuda's 'A+' rating with stable outlook
* Bermuda 'A+' rating affirmed on effective policymaking and high gdp per capita; outlook stable
May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Total Capital International SA
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount 250 miillion euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2026
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 102.153
Reoffer price 102.153
Yield 2.29 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.1 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN XS1048519679
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Bermuda 'A+' rating affirmed on effective policymaking and high gdp per capita; outlook stable
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net income of $112.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share