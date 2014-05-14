May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Elsevier Finance SA via Aquarius + Investments plc

Guarantor Joint and several by Reed Elsevier PLC and

Reed Elsevier NV

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi, RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's $10bn Secured DIP Programme

ISIN XS1069860374

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)