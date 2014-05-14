BRIEF-Markel reports Q1 earnings per share $3.90
* Markel Corp - book value per common share outstanding of $620.30 at march 31, 2017, up 2% from $606.30 at december 31, 2016
May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Elsevier Finance SA via Aquarius + Investments plc
Guarantor Joint and several by Reed Elsevier PLC and
Reed Elsevier NV
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Payment Date May 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi, RBS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's $10bn Secured DIP Programme
ISIN XS1069860374
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Markel Corp - book value per common share outstanding of $620.30 at march 31, 2017, up 2% from $606.30 at december 31, 2016
* Universal health realty income trust reports 2017 first quarter financial results