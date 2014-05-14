May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank Hypotek

Issue Amount 1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 21, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.287

Reoffer price 99.287

Yield 1.232 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 45.6 basis points

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date May 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Natixis, Royal Bank of Scotland,

Swedbank and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa(Moody's) & AAA(S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1069674825

