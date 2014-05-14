BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.67
* Qtrly net interest income from continuing operations of $62.4 million increased $4.8 million, or 8.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA (BFCM)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 21, 2024
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.143
Reoffer price 99.143
Yield 3.101 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 172.2bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date May 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English (Subordination under French law)
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1069549761
* Meta financial group, inc.® reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017