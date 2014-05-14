May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2026

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.74

Reoffer price 99.74

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 167.8 bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

Payment Date May 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Nomura, Rabo and UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1069772082

