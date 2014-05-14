BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities reports Q1 core FFO per share $2.09
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - qtrly funds from operations attributable to common stockholders per share $2.04
May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date February 1, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 98.056
Reoffer price 98.056
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT
Payment Date May 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and Scotia
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 2.7billion sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0881488430
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - qtrly funds from operations attributable to common stockholders per share $2.04
* Franklin Financial Network announces first-quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.58