May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date February 1, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 98.056

Reoffer price 98.056

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT

Payment Date May 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and Scotia

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 2.7billion sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0881488430

