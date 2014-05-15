* Indian shares may start higher but are likely to consolidate after hefty gains a day ahead of the election results, while mixed foreign flows may also weigh. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.25 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.14 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 15.20 billion rupees ($254.27 million) on Wednesday, but sold equity derivatives worth 44.73 billion rupees, provisional exchange data show. * Asian shares stepped back from a one-month high on Thursday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street, while expectations of credit easing by the European Central Bank knocked down yields on U.S. and European bonds. * Tata Steel shares may gain after its January-March profit hit a three-quarter high of 10.36 billion rupees ($173 million) compared to consensus estimates of 9.64 billion rupees. * Earnings on Thursday: Bajaj Auto, NTPC * Also, India's wholesale inflation data and met office's announcement of monsoon onset due later in the day. ($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)