* Index provider MSCI adds Aurobindo Pharma to the MSCI India index after its semi-annual global index review, it said on its website on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/guv39v) * Also, MSCI adds 13 stocks and deletes the same amount from MSCI global small-cap indexes. * Key additions to MSCI small-cap indexes include Bajaj Corp , Coromandel International, Jaiprakash Power , and Indian Bank. For other additions see: (link.reuters.com/fuv39v) * Changes will be implemented on the close of May 30. * Multiple dealers say MSCI has also reduced HDFC Bank's weight in the India index by certain percentage points due to existing rules on foreign investment in the lender's stock. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)