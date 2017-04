* USD/INR, which closed at 59.66/67 on Tuesday, likely to open weaker around 59.60 ahead of election results on Friday, though losses could be limited because of dollar buying by the central bank. * USD/INR fell to its weakest close against the dollar in nearly 10 months on Tuesday as shares surged to record highs after exit polls showed opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies clinching a majority in the country's elections. * Indian debt and FX markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * The pair trading at 59.45/47 in the spot NDF market in Singapore.