* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen flattish to slightly lower tracking strength in US Treasuries while traders await the final outcome of India's five-week-long elections on Friday. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell to six-month lows on Wednesday, breaking out of a recent range, as expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates sparked a global fixed-income rally. * On Tuesday, India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.78 percent, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors took profit after exit polls showed a clear win for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the country's elections, as was widely expected. * Indian debt and FX markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * Traders expect the benchmark yield to trade in the 8.70-8.83 percent range for the day. * "Expect a lot of noise in the market today as people start taking positions they want to carry into the election results tomorrow," said one trader at a European bank. * Also on watch on Thursday: WPI inflation data due at 0630 GMT and Reserve Bank of India Board meeting later in the day.