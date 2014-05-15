* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen
flattish to slightly lower tracking strength in US Treasuries
while traders await the final outcome of India's five-week-long
elections on Friday.
* U.S. Treasuries yields fell to six-month lows on Wednesday,
breaking out of a recent range, as expectations the European
Central Bank will cut interest rates sparked a global
fixed-income rally.
* On Tuesday, India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5
basis points at 8.78 percent, snapping a three-day winning
streak as investors took profit after exit polls showed a clear
win for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the
country's elections, as was widely expected.
* Indian debt and FX markets were closed on Wednesday for a
local holiday.
* Traders expect the benchmark yield to trade in the 8.70-8.83
percent range for the day.
* "Expect a lot of noise in the market today as people start
taking positions they want to carry into the election results
tomorrow," said one trader at a European bank.
* Also on watch on Thursday: WPI inflation data due at 0630 GMT
and Reserve Bank of India Board meeting later in the day.