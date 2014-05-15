* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
bps to 8.76 percent, approaching a two-month low, after markets
were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.
* "Market was oversold towards close in the last session," says
trader with a state-owned bank.
* The 10-year yield rose 5 bps to 8.78 percent on Tuesday after
initially falling to as low as 8.70 - its lowest since March 13.
* A fall in U.S. treasury yields to six-month lows aiding gains
in local bonds, as expectations the ECB will cut interest rates
sparked a global fixed-income rally.
* Market also await cues from WPI inflation data due at 0630 GMT
and the RBI's news conference at 1610 India time (1040 GMT)
after its board meeting concludes.
* Traders expect the benchmark yield to trade in the 8.72-8.77
percent range for the day.
