* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.76 percent, approaching a two-month low, after markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * "Market was oversold towards close in the last session," says trader with a state-owned bank. * The 10-year yield rose 5 bps to 8.78 percent on Tuesday after initially falling to as low as 8.70 - its lowest since March 13. * A fall in U.S. treasury yields to six-month lows aiding gains in local bonds, as expectations the ECB will cut interest rates sparked a global fixed-income rally. * Market also await cues from WPI inflation data due at 0630 GMT and the RBI's news conference at 1610 India time (1040 GMT) after its board meeting concludes. * Traders expect the benchmark yield to trade in the 8.72-8.77 percent range for the day.