* USD/INR falls to a session low of 59.45, its lowest since July 29, but suspected central bank intervention pushes the pair to 59.55/56 from its close of 59.66/67 on Tuesday. * Traders say the central bank likely started buying dollars around 59.45. Some oil-related dollar demand also supporting the pair, dealers add. * The pair is expected to hold in a 59.45 to 59.75 range in the rest of the session. * Traders will continue to monitor local share moves for cues, ahead of election results to be unveiled on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)