* The benchmark BSE index gains 0.33 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.3 percent, hovering near record highs hit on Tuesday. * Shares remain supported by hopes that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies would win a clear majority, or come very near it, when results are unveiled on Friday. * Domestically-focused shares continue to lead gains on hopes a new government would improve the economy: Hero MotoCorp gains 1 percent, while Axis Bank is up 1.3 percent. * Tata Steel Ltd gains as much as 2.6 percent to a one-year high after posting January-March net profit that easily beat analyst estimates. * Aurobindo Pharma gains 1.7 percent after index provider MSCI adds the stock to the MSCI India index following its semi-annual global index review.