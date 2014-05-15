* Shares in India's United Spirits Ltd fall 0.6 percent after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform", citing a lack of immediate triggers. * Credit Suisse says the spirits maker has already agreed to sell Whyte & Mackay to Emperador Inc, while Diageo Pls has raised its share offer. * United Spirits' stock price has fallen 3.2 percent so far this month as of Wednesday's close, underperforming a 6.2 percent gain in the NSE index. * Shares in the spirits maker had a strong run in the previous two years, surging 286 percent in 2012 and 37 percent in 2013, in a rally that peaked with a record high hit on April 15. * Credit Suisse says United Spirits now faces risks such as intensifying competition and state government price controls, as well as broader economic risks such as commodity inflation. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)