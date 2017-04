* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.77 percent from its previous close after WPI slowed to a two-month low of 5.20 percent in April, providing some relief after data on Monday showed CPI at a three-month high. * But broader gains capped ahead of the election outcome on Friday and the bond auction worth 200 billion rupees ($3.35 billion). * Traders expect the benchmark yield to be in a 8.72-8.78 percent range until close. ($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)