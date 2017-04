* USD/INR extends losses to 59.3650/3750, its lowest level since July 29, versus its close of 59.66/67 on Tuesday after April WPI comes in below market expectations. * However, traders say good dollar buying being seen from state-run banks, likely on behalf of the central bank, will limit further fall in the pair. * Stagnant shares and dollar demand from oil refiners also limit further fall in the pair. * USD/INR has a major support at 59.45, or its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the pair's rise from 53.59 in late February 2013 to a record high of 68.85 in August last year. A close below this level will open the door for further losses. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)