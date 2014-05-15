* Shares of India's Apollo Tyres jumped 9.1 percent to a record high of 182.90 rupees after the company's January-March earnings beat estimates, helped by an improvement in its European operations. * Europe contributed about 39 percent of Apollo's operating profit, up from 33.3 percent a year earlier, as per Reuters calculations. * Profit before tax margin from Europe also increased to 13.3 percent in Jan-March compared with 11.6 percent a year earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)